EFCC Sends Message To Hilda Baci Over World Record Feat

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commended Nigerian chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, for surpassing the 96-hour target and achieving a 100-hour record time.

Naija News reports that Hilda on Monday surpassed the current Guinness World Record holder for the “longest cooking marathon by an individual”.

The Akwa Ibom lady began the competition on Thursday after she turned on her cooker at 4 pm and surpassed the current world record holder on Monday morning.

If certified after the 100th hour, she will be displacing the current world record holder, Lata Tondon, an Indian chef who achieved the feat in 2019 with 87 hours 45 minutes record uninterrupted cooking.

In a tweet via its verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, the EFCC said it is proud to rejoice with the Nigerian chef for the sacrifice of giving her generation a voice by breaking the Guinness World Record.

The anti-graft agency, however, advised Nigerian youths to emulate Hilda Baci and make the choice of doing legitimate business instead of fraud and other social vices.

The tweet reads: “#TheEagle is always proud to celebrate the #YoungNLegit Kudos Hilda. 👏

“#SayNoToEconomicAndFinancialCrimes #TowardsABetterNigeria”