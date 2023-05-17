EFCC Invites Fayemi For Questioning On Money Laundering Allegations

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has summoned former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi to answer questions regarding allegations of money laundering.

In a letter dated May 12, the commission requested Fayemi’s presence at its zonal command office in Kwara, Nigeria’s North-Central region.

The EFCC’s zonal commander, Micheal Nzekwe, issued the letter, stating that Fayemi should appear before the commission on May 18.

However, in response to the invitation, Fayemi stated that he would not be able to attend on that day as he is preparing for a public presentation and launch of two new books in honour of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Fayemi’s lawyer, in a written response, explained the conflict in his client’s schedule.

The letter stated, “Our client is engaged on the 18th day of May 2023 as he is preparing for a public presentation and launching of two new books in honour of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Our client has also committed himself to other programs between the 19th of May, 2023 and the 24th of May, 2023 before he received your invitation.”

Fayemi’s lawyer further requested that the EFCC adjourn the invitation to Tuesday, May 30, 2023, after the inauguration of President-elect Bola Tinubu, who will be sworn in as president on May 29.

“We humbly request that you adjourn the invitation of our client to Tuesday 30th of May, 2023,” appealed Fayemi’s lawyer.

“We look forward to a positive response from you. Kindly accept our warm assurances in professional regard. Thanks.”