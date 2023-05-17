APC Chairman Warns Against Repeat Of ‘Saraki Incident’ In National Assembly

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu has issued a warning to Senator Godswill Akpabio and other lawmakers-elect who are expected to hold key positions in the 10th National Assembly.

He urged them to avoid a repeat of the incident that occurred with Bukola Saraki in 2015.

During a meeting at the party’s national secretariat, Akpabio led 40 of his colleagues, including Gbenga Daniel, Ibrahim Geidam, Ipalibo Banigo, Olamilekan Adeola, and Opeyemi Bamidele.

Addressing the senators-elect, Adamu expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing consultations and expressed optimism that the APC’s interests would be upheld.

He stated, “From what you just said, there is ample evidence that there have been consultations, and we will not relent in ensuring that if it were possible, for all senators-elect to agree. Whatever we do, whatsoever signatures we collect, the final decision will be on the floor of the Senate and also the House.”

Adamu emphasized the importance of respecting the opinions and rights of party members, while also highlighting the need for a smooth and fair election process. He warned against any delays and urged the lawmakers-elect to be punctual. He concluded, “Once beaten, twice shy.”

He noted that the final decision on the leadership positions in the National Assembly will be made on the floor of the Senate during the proclamation by the President and the Clerk.

The APC Chairman urged the lawmakers-elect to uphold the rules of the game and ensure a peaceful election process.

He further stated, “All these efforts are very good and important but we are in a democracy and people are bound to have opinions and we have no right to stop them.

“I am happy that we are heeding the advice and directives we gave to make consultations and it is good that it is going on and I am happy that it has been very fruitful. We wait till the 3rd of June on the floor of the House. I want us to have a rancour-free election on the floor. Because even if everybody says it is Akpabio or Y or X, the rules of the game say there must be an election.

“Those who are in the Senate are aware of the rules. On the day of the proclamation by the President and the Clerk makes the proclamation, I do hope and pray that we will carry the day and be victorious.

“But let me warn you, don’t be late. I hope I am communicating. Don’t be late. Once beaten, twice shy.”

In response, Akpabio expressed his gratitude for the endorsement he received after consulting with stakeholders across Nigeria.

He highlighted the historical context, mentioning the South-South region’s long absence from holding the position of Senate President.

He noted that since the President-elect is from the South and the Vice President-elect is from the North, it is appropriate for the Senate President to come from the South.

The former governor commended the party for zoning the position to the South-South and expressed confidence in his ability to lead the 10th Senate based on his experience and party loyalty.