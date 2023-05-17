JUST IN: Again, Buhari Makes Fresh Appointment 12 Days To Vaccate Office

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Baba Haruna as the new Rector for The Federal Polytechnic Bida, Bida, Niger State.

The Minister of Education, Alhaji Adamu Adamu, confirmed this in a statement issued on Wednesday, May 17, stating that Haruna’s appointment took effect from May 2.

Naija News understands that the new Rector is expected to serve for five years.

“I write to convey to you the approval of Mr President, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for your appointment as Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Bida, Niger State.

“The terms and conditions of service, including remuneration and fringe benefits, shall be as approved for Rectors of Federal Polytechnic,” the statement noted.

President Buhari congratulated the new rector and wished him a most successful tenure in office. This news platform understands that Haruna, until his recent appointment, was the Director, Quality Assurance at the polytechnic.

Naija News reports that the latest development is coming a day after Buhari approved the reappointment of Emeka Ngige (SAN) as Chairman of the Council of Legal Education (CLE).

The newly reconstituted council, which will be inaugurated in Abuja today, has the 36 state Attorneys-General and 17 Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) nominees as members.

The members include NBA President Yakubu Maikyau SAN; leading Evidence Law author Sebastine Hon SAN; Paul Harris Adakole Ogbole SAN, and Olufunmilayo Roberts.

These appointments were made known by Ngige while addressing the valedictory meeting of the Council of Legal Education held at the weekend at the Bwari Headquarters of Nigerian Law School.

Naija News reports that the reappointment is for another four-year tenure.

The reappointment is coming on the heels of a farewell dinner held in honour of the 2019-2023 council members last weekend in Abuja. It would be recalled that the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Prof. Isa Chiroma SAN, was also reappointed last December by the president for another four-year term.

With the active collaboration of the Chiroma-led Nigerian Law School administration, the council supervised six Bar Final examinations and engaged in an unprecedented rehabilitation of the decayed school infrastructure through the launch of the Nigerian Law School Support Initiative, a pet project of Ngige.