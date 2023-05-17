Connect with us

Afenifere Reacts As APC Leaders Meet Bode George Over Tinubu

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, has hailed the move to reconcile former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George with the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News reported that some Yoruba elders over the weekend paid a visit to George at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos State to seek his support for the President-elect.

Some of the leaders include a retired Judge of Lagos State, Justice Isola Olorunmibe (rtd), former Deputy Governor of Lagos, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, and the leader of the Governance Advisory Council in Lagos State, Tajudeen Olusi.

Reacting to the development in a chat with The Punch, the Organizing Secretary of the Afenifere, Abagun Kole Omololu, said Afenifere was delighted about the reconciliatory move.

Omololu said the visit to the PDP chieftain was commendable and reasonable as it showed the promotion of unity among Yoruba sons and daughters.

He stated that a united Yoruba land, irrespective of political persuasions, would have a tremendous effect in achieving the desired goal of a true federation, devolution of power, state police, and fiscal federalism.


He said, “We in Afenifere, we are very delighted about the visit of the elders in the land to one of the elders in the (Chief George, the Atona of the source – Ile Ife). The elders saw it as an aberration for two prominent Yoruba sons to be having a misunderstanding and the elders in the land to be folding arms and watching and doing nothing.

“So we want to commend the efforts of these Yoruba leaders and elders who deem it fit to pay Chief George a visit on this matter and we certainly hope that the laudable visit would be fruitful and beneficial to the entire Yoruba land.”
