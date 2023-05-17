Adebayo Adeleye Nominated For Best Goalkeeper Award In Israel

Nigerian and Hapoel Jerusalem goalkeeper Adebayo Adeleye has been nominated for the 2023 best goalie award in Israel.

Omri Glazer of Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Daniel Peretz of Maccabi Tel Aviv, Yoav Gerafi of FC Ashdod, John Cohen of Maccabi Haifa, and Itamar Nitzan of Maccabi Netanya are the other candidates contending against Hapoel Jerusalem’s Adeleye for the goalkeeper’s award.

This season, Adeleye has made 29 appearances, has 10 clean sheets, and has conceded 33 goals.

Since joining Hapoel Jerusalem in 2019, Adeleye has played 120 times, conceded 114 goals, and kept 51 clean sheets in all competitions.

The 23-year-old, who just extended his contract with the Israeli side by another three years, says he feels right at home there and is pleased that they want him to be a part of their long-term strategy.

Despite the goalkeeper’s form, he has not been able to help Hapoel Jerusalem to contend for the Israeli Premier League title. Adebayo Adeleye and his team are currently occupying the 4th spot in Play-Off Group A with 45 points in 35 games, 25 points away from third-placed Maccabi Tel Aviv F.C.

Hapoel Jerusalem have recorded 14 defeats, 9 draws, and 12 wins in 35 league games so far this season. Their next game is against first-placed Maccabi Haifa on Saturday, May 20th. The kickoff time is 18:30 (6:30 PM WAT).