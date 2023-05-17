37 Killed As Gunmen Attack Plateau Community

Unknown gunmen have killed at least thirty-seven persons during an attack on Bwoi community in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Police Spokesperson in the state, Alfred Alabo, said the command received a distress call from an official at about 11:56pm on Tuesday regarding the attack.

Alabo said the state Police Commissioner, Bartholomew Onyeka, immediately deployed personnel to the scene of the attack to ensure that the suspects are arrested and brought to book.

The statement reads: “The commissioner of police expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident that has claimed the lives of yet-to-be-identified persons from various villages within the area.

“At about 11:56 p.m. on Tuesday, we received a distress call from one of our Police officers in charge of Tanknale village of Mangu, that some gunmen were shooting sporadically in a nearby village.

”The Commissioner immediately mobilised all assets in the command to the scene to ensure that the suspects are arrested and brought to book.”

Alabo said police operatives succeeded in chasing the attackers away, adding that they abandoned four motorcycles and a vehicle while fleeing the location.

He added that the culprits are on the run while officers of the command are still on their trail with the aim to ensure that they are neutralised and arrested.

However, the police spokesperson said the police commissioner has urged residents to remain calm.

Plateau Govt Reacts

Reacting to the sad incident, Governor Simon Lalong has directed security agencies to pursue the attackers and arrest them for prosecution.

In a statement by his spokesman, Makut Simon Macham, the governor said: “I woke up Tuesday 16th May 2023 to distressing news of an overnight attack on Kubat Village in Mangu Local Government where some persons including women and children were reportedly killed.”