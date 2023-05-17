2023 Polls: INEC Chairman Inaugurates Post-Election Review Committees

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has inaugurated two post election committees to review and document activities of the 2023 general election.

Naija News learnt that the electoral commission took to its Twitter handle on Wednesday to disclose the development.

According to the commission, the two internal committees, which are more like report-writing ones, have the mandate to conduct post-election reviews of the 2023 polls.

It would however be recounted that the INEC boss had on March 1 declared the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu as the President-elect and winner of the 2023 presidential election.

While the INEC chairman announced Tinubu as the winner of the election, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and his counterpart in the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi were announced as second and third respectively.

However, the declaration by the commission has been challenged by some aggrieved candidates who contested the presidential election.

Major among those candidates and parties contesting the INEC’s results of the 2023 presidential election are Atiku and the PDP as well as Obi and the Labour Party.