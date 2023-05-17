10th NASS: North-Central Govs Didn’t Reject Zoning – Wase

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, has said North-Central governors did not reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) zoning arrangements for the leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly.

Naija News reports that Wase, who is also aspiring to lead the Green Chamber, stated this in an interview with journalists in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Deputy Speaker said the governors at the meeting only demanded the inclusion of the North-Central in the zoning of the National Assembly’s leadership positions.

Wase explained that the meeting of the governors on Monday reviewed the proposed zoning structure released, and promised to reach out to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and APC National Working Committee.

The Deputy Speaker said the essence of the proposed meeting with the President-elect and APC NWC was to appeal for reconsideration of the zoning in the presiding officers of the National Assembly.

He added that the meeting discussed the zoning and raised reservations about the allocation of the positions of the Deputy Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 10th National Assembly to a particular geopolitical zone of the country.

Wase further clarified that the governors agreed to fully utilise all necessary dialogue and consultations to resolve the NASS leadership issue.

He said, “The governors did not say they rejected the entire zoning arrangements. They agreed to reach out to all major stakeholders for an amicable and acceptable zoning framework that will be all-inclusive.

“The governors canvassed support for the North Central aspirants and appealed to all senators and members-elect to continue to give Mr President-elect all the support needed for the smooth take-up of the 10th National Assembly, while also furthering consultations.”