Visa Ban: You Have Given Ordinary Nigerians Hope – Timi Frank Commends US, Sends Message To UK, EU

A former National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank has expressed delight over the recent travel ban imposed by the United States government on some individuals who manipulated the recently concluded 2023 elections.

Naija News recalls that the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken had on Monday in a statement said, “The United States is committed to supporting and advancing democracy in Nigeria and around the world.

Reacting to news on the travel ban via a statement issued on Tuesday, Frank noted that it was a source of joy to ordinary Nigerians whose rights and fate were being determined by the criminal politicians.

He subsequently called on the United Kingdom and the European Union to follow suit in the United States footsteps.

He said: “The decision of the US has once again given us hope, that the era of brazenly undermining the process of a democratic exercise will have dire consequences

“It is indeed a wake up call for all other political actors who have mastered the art of sabotaging and scuttling democratic electioneering processes for personal gains.

“The US has proven once again that it indeed has the interest of the Nigerian people in ensuring that democracy thrives unhindered to the benefit of the people.”

Frank further urged the government of America to extend a similar ban to the families and cronies of those individuals currently in the US to serve as a deterrent to all crooked politicians.