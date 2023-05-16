Three Die As Gov Umahi’s Convoy Rams Into Moving Vehicle In Ebonyi

The convoy of the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, was reportedly involved in a tragic accident on Tuesday.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that three people, all Ezza South Local Government Area indigenes, died in the incident, which happened along the Muhammadu Buhari’s international airport road.

The victims were reportedly alone when an advance team rammed into them. It was gathered that the convoy had dropped Umahi at the airport located at Onueke and was returning to town when the incident happened.

Daily Post reported that the accident happened shortly after the commissioning of a flyover at Abaomege in the Onicha local government area named after Prince Arthur Eze.

The flyover was commissioned by Prince Arthur Eze, together with Governor Umahi, who later left for Abuja shortly after the commissioning of the project.

Prince Arthur Eze and the state deputy governor, Eric Kelechi Igwe, however, reportedly stepped down at the accident scene and consoled the victims’ families, directed that the victims be rushed to hospital, and then zoomed off to Enugu State.

The motorcycle belonging to the victims and the Sienna involved were destroyed beyond repair, though their names and the registration number of the ill-fated vehicle is yet to be identified at the time of filing this report.

When contacted for confirmation, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Ebonyi State, Uche Chukwura, said she is yet to be briefed about the accident.