Seun Kuti: Now You Know How It Feels To Be Brutalized, Oppressed And Humiliated – Mr Macaroni Sends Message To Police

Popular Nigerian comedian, Adebowale “Debo” Adedayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, has shared his thoughts on the arrest of Afrobeats star, Seun Kuti by the Nigerian police.

Speaking via his Twitter handle, Macaroni condemned the attack on the police officer who was slapped by Kuti.

The comedian, however, noted that the security personnel in the country are now aware of how it feels to be assaulted and oppressed.

He pointed out the swift action of the police to prosecute Kuti for his crimes compares to their lackadaisical attitude when it is the case of a civilian.

He also called for Seun Kuti’s rights to be respected in their quest to seek justice.

In his words: “I love how the Nigerian Police is quickly seeking Justice for one of theirs who was assaulted. I hope such speed is also applied when Citizens are being harassed and brutalized by the Nigerian Police. While I totally condemn assault on Police officers, I also condemn any form of maltreatment against Seun Kuti. As the police attempt to fight for the rights of one of theirs, Seun Kuti’s rights must also be respected. The Law should be allowed to take its course.

“I hope the Nigerian Police understand how the people also feel when they assault, brutalize, humiliate and oppress us. All we want is for things to be done rightly. Everyone deserves to be treated with respect and dignity. I hope the Police and the Citizens understand this.

“It should be Good against Evil. Not the Police Vs Citizens because we all are capable of both good and evil. If we want a better society, we must encourage good and shun evil.”