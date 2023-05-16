Seun Kuti Insists On Seeing Femi Falana, Refuses To Write Statement, May Be Arraigned Today

Seun, the youngest son of the late Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti, on Monday, spent his first night in the custody of the Lagos State Police Command.

Recall that Seun had submitted himself at the State Criminal Investigation Department, popularly known as Panti, in Yaba, Lagos State, on Monday morning.

He was accompanied by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, alongside a lawyer from Falana and Falana Chambers, Femi Akinyemi.

The Afrobeat singer will be taken to court today for arraignment for assaulting a police officer on duty in Lagos on Saturday, as captured in a viral video.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, Benjamin Hundeyin, told The PUNCH that the musician, who turned himself in on Monday, was handcuffed and detained, would spend the night in custody.

“Seun Kuti is still in our custody; he’ll be arraigned once investigation is concluded,” Hundeyin confirmed in a telephone interview.

It was also gathered that Seun Kuti also refused to put down any statement on his first day in detention.

Naija News reports that it is standard practise for those under interrogation to write statements while being grilled by detectives.

But the musician insisted on seeing Femi Falana, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), before writing any statement.

Falana had sent Akinyemi, one of the lawyers in his chambers, to represent him when Kuti turned himself in at the Lagos Police Command headquarters.

But all through the time he was under interrogation, Kuti refused to put anything in writing.

“He was moved to Panti after hours of interrogation at the command headquarters,” a police source told Daily Trust.