Senate Begins Screening Of NDDC Board Members

The Senate has begun the screening of the nominees for the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had last week written to the Senate, seeking the screening and subsequent confirmation of three new nominees for the board of the NDDC.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan who read the letter of President Buhari, said that the nominees are for Delta, Edo, and Imo states.

President Buhari who wrote to Lawan, said that the Correspondent was in accordance with the provisions of Section 2(2)A of the NDDC Act.

The names are Bernard Oboatarhieyeren Okumagba (Member – Delta State), Patrick Aisowieren (Member – Edo State) and Kyrian Chidiebere Uchegbu (Member – Imo State)

The screening process began Tuesday following an Executive Communication by the Senate Leader, Senator Ibrahim Gobir (APC – Sokoto East) for the Confirmation of the nomination of three persons for appointment as members of the Governing Board of NDDC.

Thereafter, the Senate President referred the names to the Senator Amos Bulus-led Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs to report back in one week for further legislative action.

The three names forwarded would complete the names as members of their respective states for the NDDC board.

Recall that President Buhari had last year forwarded to the Senate for confirmation, his Special Assistant on New Media, Lauretta Ifeanyi Onochie from Delta as Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, and fourteen other nominees for the board.

According to Buhari in the letter, Samuel Ogbuku would serve as the Managing Director for a term of two years to complete the term of his predecessor in office for Bayelsa State, South-South while Major General Charles Airhiavbere, retd is the Executive Director, Finance and Charles Ogunmola, Executive Director Project, Ondo, South-West.

Other members of the NDDC board as forwarded to the Senate are Former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dr. Pius Odubu as State Representative, Edo State, South-South; Dimgba Erugba (State Representative, Abia, South-East); Dr. Emem Wilcos Wills, State Representative, Akwa Ibom, South-South; Elder Dimaro Denyabofa, State Representative, Bayelsa State, South-South; Hon. Orok Duke, State Representative, Cross River, South-South; Engineer Anthony Okanne, State Representative, Imo State, South-East and Hon. Gbenga Edema, State Representative, Ondo State, South-West.

Others are Elekwachi Dinkpa, State Representative, Rivers State, South-South; Alhaji Mohammed Kabir Abubakar, (Zonal Representative, Nasarawa State, North-Central); Alhaji Sule Iko Sadeeq Sani Sami (Zonal Representative, Kebbi State, North-West); and Professor Tahir Mamman, SAN, (Zonal Representative, Adamawa State, North-East).

However, after the list was read, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, however, protested that there was no representation from Delta State in line with the act establishing the NDDC that each state of the NDDC must have a representative, just as he pleaded with the Executive to correct the anomaly.

Lawan, however, promised that he would ensure that the Act was adhered to as he promised to take it up and that due process would be followed by adhering strictly to the Act establishing the NDDC in order not to delay the screening.

Former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dr. Pius Odubu as a member from Edo in South-South did not appear for the screening which necessitated the nomination of a new person.