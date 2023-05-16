Saraki, Dankwambo Tell Outgoing Governors What To Expect After Leaving Office

Outgoing governors have been told some of the experiences of life to expect after office and how to face it.

This is as a former Kwara State governor, Bukola Saraki, and a former Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo advised outgoing governors to prepare to leave office later this month.

Naija News gathered that both governors made this submission on Sunday night at the farewell dinner for outgoing governors held at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

According to Dankwambo, outgoing governors should expect to bear with the pressure of friction likely to to occur between them and their successors.

He said, “Be prepared for the visits of such institutions like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit who may ask some questions that need answers.”

The Gombe State former governor, who recalled how a former governor once missed his flight because he was waiting for aides to remind him of boarding said “You are retiring from work, not life. Avoid meddling in the affairs of your predecessors. As you get older, your health cannot be taken for granted. You have to bear with the pressure.”

He also urged the outgoing governors to “begin to prepare for retirement as soon as you are sworn in. Be prepared for the visits of such institutions like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit who may ask some questions that need answers.”

On his part, Saraki advised the outing governor not to meddle in the affairs of their successors once they have left office.

The former Senate President told 18 outgoing governors to make the necessary adjustments to play their roles in national development.

While applauding them for their services rendered to their respective states, Saraki noted that “When you are no longer governor, allow your successor to do their work. Go back to your families. I am sure your wives, children and grandchildren are counting the days. You are bracing for a new phase of life, which is completely different. Spend more time with your families. Save your money for hampers and rams because they won’t come as usual.”

Saraki, also told the incoming governors to start their preparation to exit since the first day in office, adding that “To our incoming governors, start planning and preparing for governance. Plan your exit from day one and keep challenging yourselves.”

Sharing his experience as a former governor at the event, a former Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu, called on new and returning governors to prioritize the people’s welfare, irrespective of their political affiliations.

Aliyu, told the gathering the danger in personalizing power at the expense of the people.

He said, “Let’s work diligently so that after our tenure, people will come back and say you have done well. To have elected you, it means the people have chosen you as their servant. Every time, do what your conscience and the law say you should do.

“At times, people will say this is our time. Don’t make that mistake. A former governor who made that mistake is now walking on the streets.

“At times, people will say this is our time. Don’t make that mistake. A former governor who made that mistake is now walking on the streets.

“That you are governors today does not mean that you are the best. Some of us were not the brightest in class. Perhaps, we were in the last 10 in the class. So, don’t think because you are governors, you must impose your successor.

“To transit easily from office to out of it, Aliyu called on outgoing governors to immediately “get something to do to augment your income. Don’t be the type that will always be at home. Be active and don’t allow your brain or physical body to go down.”

It was gathered that present at the event includes past, serving and incoming governors, including Kayode Fayemi, Aminu Tambuwal, Aminu Masari, Charles Soludo, Bala Mohammed, Babagana Zulum, Dauda Lawal, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, and a host of others.