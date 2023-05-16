Photos: Nigerian Army Rewards 58 Soldiers With Bicycles, Cash For Doing Well

The Nigerian Army has rewarded no fewer than 58 soldiers selected from various units in Jos, Plateau State, with cash gifts and bicycles, in recognition of their service to the country.

Naija News understands that the prizes were handed to the selected soldiers by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division and Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH), Major General Abdulsalam Bagudu Ibrahim, at Headquarters 3 Division Auditorium Jos.

In a statement signed and made available on the social media platform of the division, the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations 3 Division Jos, Lieutenant Colonel Ishaku Takwa, quoted the GOC as saying that the presentation was in recognition of the hard work, dedication and good conduct of the soldiers to duty.

During the presentation of the cash gifts and brand new bicycles to the soldiers, General Ibrahim said the initiative was part of his vision to reward hard work and commitment to duty and also serve as means to motivate other personnel in the Cantonment to be more dedicated to their task.

According to him, the soldiers didn’t get rewarded just by their hard work but by a combination of hard results and character.

He further maintained that character and attitude speaks volume of human personality.

“Never you think you have not been watched, and you must be seen to represent the Army positively anywhere you are”, the Army General noted.

General Ibrahim, however, warned that soldiers must not be found wanting, as anybody found indisciplined and engaged in misconduct shall face appropriate sanctions. He urged other soldiers to continue to work hard and aspire for the next award. He also thanked the COAS for leading an exemplary leadership of always rewarding outstanding performance and hard-working personnel of the NA.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Chief Of Staff Headquarters 3 Division NA, Brigadier General David Kurmi, appreciated the GOC/Comd OPSH for making the welfare of troops and their family members a topmost priority in the cantonment.

He urged commanders at all levels to objectively select recipients of such gifts to encourage others to aspire to achieve the feats. Brigadier General Kurmi charged the recipient to maintain the standard of discipline and dedicate more of their energy to serving the country.

See more photos from the event below: