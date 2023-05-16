Ooni’s New Queen Releases Pre-Wedding Photos

Preparation is on top gear in Ile-Ife Palace as the Ooni, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, ushers in his beautiful Queen, Opeoluwa Elizabeth Akinmuda.

Opeoluwa on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, released adorable pre-wedding photos of her and the reverend Yoruba monarch which left many gushing.

Naija News earlier reported that the Palace sent out invitations to relatives and dignitaries to the wedding thanksgiving service and reception of the new Queen which is slated to hold on Saturday, 20th of May, 2023.

The event will be preceded by the traditional entry of the Queen into the ancient and revered Ife Oodua Palace of Ile-Ife.

The wedding thanksgiving is coming months after the prominent Yoruba monarch wedded his sixth wife, Princess Temitope Adesegun.

Recall that the event was held at MRA community hall 15, Tokunbo Macaulay Street, Magodo Phase 2 Shangisha, Lagos State.

The monarch had at different times parted ways with two wives – Olori Zainab and Olori Naomi, respectively.

Meanwhile, the new Queen, Opeoluwa Elizabeth will be received by the royal guards, palace chiefs, and royal staff who will be at the ceremony to formally welcome her and represent the Yoruba monarch.