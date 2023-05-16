Ooni’s Message To Hilda Baci Sparks Reactions Hours After Unveiling New Queen

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has sparked hilarious social media reactions after celebrating Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, for breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual and setting a new record of 100 hours of cooking.

Naija News reports that this comes a few hours after the monarch unveiled a new queen, Opeoluwa Elizabeth Akinmuda, and disclosed preparation for their wedding Thanksgiving and reception.

Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday, the reverred Yoruba ruler shared Baci’s photo, praising her resilient spirit and toughness as a woman.

He wrote, “Today, like millions of Nigerians, I’m intrigued by #hildabaci resilient spirit, which exemplified the toughness but special grace that our women possess. What she demonstrated to our nation and every young person out there isn’t the glitz or reward system of breaking the Guinness World Record for “longest cooking time,” but the inexhaustible perseverance that every woman possesses.

“Every little girl in all our communities and local governments, like Hilda Bassey Effiong, deserves a chance to show the world her capacity to wrap us in her spirit of excellence. She has the ability to influence us, to break new ground in the most complex environments, and to substantially contribute to our nation’s economic prosperity.

“As a nation built upon family values, we must continue to recognise the significant contributions made by women throughout our country’s history. Their words and actions are cornerstones of our existence.”

However, Ooni who has been engaging in a wedding spree in recent times got many Nigerians talking, insisting that his message to Hilda should end with a congratulatory message.

onemindgram wrote: “Abeg no go marry am ooh”

twentyonesalvage wrote: “Abeg Abeg Abeg , make this man carry en eye comot for Hilda side”

obynodaddymuna wrote: “Oke mkpi a drop go congratulations- next thing na marriage”

bossikeh wrote: “I swear I thought Ooni has onboarded Hilda into his harem. No Dey juxtapose Ooni picture with any babe anyhow”

oyigodforreal wrote: “Abeg ooo face ur olori them ooo,no near this one abeg”

pretty_oma1 wrote: “Hilda is not fair sha so she’s safe”

Habbyjbaby wrote: “Make this man close his eyes. Incase Hilda dey enter his eyes”

ivypasly wrote: “Ooni plz stay one place here… Hilda is not available plz. Carry ur dickson move forward plz”