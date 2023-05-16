Officer Slapped By Seun Kuti Now In Coma – Police Claims

The Nigeria Police Force, Lagos Command alleged on Tuesday that its personnel slapped during the weekend by popular Afrobeats singer, Seun Kuti, has been in a coma after writing his report on the incident.

Naija News reports that the son of the late legendary musician, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, made news headlines during the weekend after a video of him assaulting an officer of the police force surfaced on the internet.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, immediately issued an order for his arrest.

Subsequently, Seun was arraigned before Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun of a Magistrate’s court sitting in Yaba, Lagos State, on Tuesday morning.

His offence is contrary to Section 356 of the Nigerian Criminal Code Act. The police prosecutor, S. A Adebese, prayed the court to remand the defendant for 21 days pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

Prosecutors of the Police Force, according to the 2023 Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, are asking for an ex parte order to detain Seun Kuti for 21 days just to obtain his “statement”.

He said via his Twitter page also on Tuesday that the prosecutor also claimed the officer involved in the altercation is now in a “coma” after he left Seun’s house and finished writing his report.

“There is institutional and historical grudge to be settled with the Kutis. They are not seeking justice just want to exact revenge,” Sowore claimed.

Naija News reports that the lawyer to Kuti pleaded with the court earlier not to remand his client, stating that he was not aware of the remand application.

However, after listening to all parties during the court session today, the Yaba Magistrates Court judge ordered the remand of the Afrobeat singer at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti Lagos, for 48 hours.