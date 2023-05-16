Nollywood Actor Who Mourned Murphy Afolabi Loses Loved One Less Than 24 Hours After

Yoruba actor Ayo Olaiya has lost his brother Temitope Olaiya less than 24 hours after the death of his colleague, actor Murphy Afolabi.

Taking to his Instagram page, Ayo broke down in tears in a video he posted announcing the unfortunate happening of his brother’s death to the general public.

The actor also hinted that his brother died in a religious house.

“Oh death! You’ve taken from me again! You have snatched my dearest brother, Temitope Adufe Olaiya from me. Brother Tope, you are truly a fighter and a warrior.

“Even in this loss, I’m happy you died in the house of God. What a glorious exit! May your gentle soul rest in perfect peace. We love you but God loves you more. We lost Sir Murphy Afolabi yesterday and I lost my beloved brother today,” he wrote.

The movie star also advised his followers, saying: “Let’s always learn from the death. We are all like dreamers in this world. One day, we will wake up from our dreams and that would be the end. Let’s take things easy in this world. May we all live long to fulfil our destiny in life. Rest on Bodami Tope. Bodami daadaa.”

Ayo made a video on Sunday where he wept while paying tributes to Murphy who died after a fall in his bathroom.

“This world is not our home and no one will get out of it alive. Therefore, remember to live well and do good while you’re still on the journey. Good night Murphy Omoafolabi

May your gentle soul rest in perfect peace,” he captioned the video.