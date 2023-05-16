Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 16th May, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Tuesday 16th May 2023.

The PUNCH: The military and the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba on Monday read the Riot Act to individuals and groups opposed to the inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu on May 29. The Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, re-echoed the military warning to dissident groups that any threats to the transition programme and by extension to democracy in the country would be crushed.

The Guardian: Less than two weeks to the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, the failure of the much-hyped Nigeria-Germany electricity deal, expected to be implemented by Siemens, re-echoed yesterday, even as the national grid collapsed again, throwing the nation into darkness.

Vanguard: The North-Central Governors’ Forum, on Monday, kicked against exclusion of the zone from the sharing of principal officers of the National Assembly. They, however, vowed to meet with the President-elect, Asiwaju Tinubu and the party’s NWC to express their grieviances.

The Nation: There is an ongoing plot to derail the May 29 transfer of power, Inspector-General of Police Usman Alkali Baba alerted the nation yesterday. He vowed that by working in collaboration with other security and intelligence agencies, such plots will be crushed.

Daily Trust: The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) will resume oil search in Lake Chad next week, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Malam Mele Kyari, said yesterday.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.