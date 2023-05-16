My Colleagues Should Not Waste Time Probing Their Predecessors – Katsina Governor-elect

The Governor-elect of Katsina State, Dikko Umar-Radda, has advised his colleagues not to waste time investigating the tenure of their predecessors while in office.

Speaking on Monday in an interview with Channels Television, Umar-Radda said his counterparts should use the time to kick-start the process, move on and provide the leadership they are supposed to provide for the people.

The Kastina governor-elect also asked the newly-elected governors to consider expertise and diversity in setting up their cabinets, instead of party affiliation.

He said: “You also have to consider the diversity and other options — women, youths, and politicians’ involvement. This will only consolidate the gains of the government.

“Issues of transition were also discussed at the forum. Party affiliation should not be a hindrance to the transition from one government to another.

“Governors-elect should not waste time investigating what the other government had done. I think it is better to kick-start the process, draw a line, move on and provide the leadership you are supposed to provide in your state.”

The governor-elect said fighting insecurity is his first priority in Katsina, adding that he is prepared to address the root cause.

According to the former SMEDAN boss, the activities of bandits in Katsina state is attributed to the “age-long injustice” suffered by the Fulani ethnic group.

He added: “When you want to deal with insecurity, there are kinetic and non-kinetic approaches. First of all, you don’t negotiate with bandits from the point of disadvantage, always try to negotiate with them at the point of advantage. Let them call for negotiation. You should not be pursuing the negotiation.

“Everyone who knows history knows how this thing started. It started because of the injustice meted to the Fulani from time immemorial. It has not been addressed by the government. If you go to those villages, they don’t have schools and hospitals. They are not benefiting anything from the government.

“There are a lot of intruders in the situation. This thing is not only perpetrated by those people, there are so many people coming in and taking advantage of this — non-Nigerians, Nigerians, and people taking advantage owing to the illegal mining in the forests.

“As a result of the illegal mining sites, there are some people who are funding the bandits, politically, so that when they fund them it will give them the opportunity to mine.”

“If you want to succeed as a governor or any leadership you must have people who have the expertise, experience, and skills.”