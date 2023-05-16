Man Nabbed For Killing Friend

Operatives of the Nigerian Police command have nabbed a 34-year-old man, Inuwa Yunusa for allegedly stoning his close friend, Augustine Otti, to death and robbing him of the sum of One Hundred Thousand Naira (100,000).

According to the Adamawa State Police, the suspect was arrested on May 15.

Speaking about the incident, SP Suleiman Nguroje, in a statement, said the suspect who is a resident of Gyawana, Lamurde Local Government Area, subdued the deceased by hitting him with a strong object on the head and then threw him into a gutter.

‘’In addition to that, he stoned the deceased until he was sure he had died before taking away from him the sum of N100,000 Cash. The suspect brutally killed the deceased on the 18/4/2023 at about 8:00pm while accompanying him to go and complete payment of rice he bought at Mbemum village. ’

Nguroje said the suspect was apprehended following the recovery of material evidence at the scene of the crime which is linked to him.

He said interestingly, the suspect voluntarily made a confessional statement, adding that he was only interested in taking possession of the deceased money.