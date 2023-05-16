Kwankwaso Meets Sanusi In France [Photo]

The 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has met with the former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Lamido Sanusi in Paris, France.

Naija News gathered that the former Governor of Kano State met with the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday.

It was learned that the meeting was about the plan to review the dethronement of the former Kano Emir by the Abdullahi Ganduje administration.

The meeting comes two weeks after Kwankwaso revealed that the incoming administration of Abba Kabir Yusuf in Kano state will revisit Sanusi’s dethronement.

The former governor added that the division of the Kano Emirate into five different Emirates would also be brought up for review.

Kwankwso was quoted to have said this in a viral video ahead of the May 29 handover date to Yusuf who won the 2023 governorship election in Kano State.

Naija News recalls Sanusi was controversially removed as the Emir of Kano by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje in March 2020. The former CBN chief was also banished from Kano and sent to Loko, a remote community in Nasarawa State.

Ganduje also split the Kano Emirate into five different Emirates and appointed Emirs for each one of them.