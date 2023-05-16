Keyamo Reacts As Kwankwaso Meets Tinubu In Paris

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has commended Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso for meeting with the President-elect, Bola Tinubu in Paris.

Naija News reported that Kwankwaso, who ran for the 2023 presidency on the platform of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and secured a victory in Kano State, a stronghold of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), held a meeting with Tinubu on Tuesday, signaling a desire for unity and collaboration.

During their meeting, Tinubu reportedly emphasized the importance of reaching out to political associates and fostering a spirit of cooperation among them.

The President-elect and Kwankwaso agreed to continue their discussions in subsequent meetings.

Reacting to the development, Keyamo in a post via Twitter on Tuesday, said Kwankwaso is among the real patriots looking forward to collaborating with Tinubu’s administration for nation-building.

According to him, the former governor of Kano State may already be forging alliances with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 election.

The Minister said instead of following Kwankwaso’s path, some nitwits have failed to move on from the 2023 election outcome.

He added that those still stuck in the past and throwing tantrums may face similar defeat in 2027.

He wrote: “Whilst real patriots are already looking forward to collaborating for nation-building and MAY already be forging alliances ahead of 2027, some nattering nitwits are still stuck in the past, throwing tantrums here and there and will continue to do so till 2027, to the extent that when they are defeated again they will start looking for fake results inside IREV”