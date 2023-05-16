Kanu: Even If Buhari Failed To Offer Igbos This Gift, You Should Do Otherwise – Ohanaeze Sends Message To Tinubu

President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos State, Solomon Aguene has called for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu to douse tension in Southeast.

Aguene pleaded with the incoming administration of Bola Tinubu to set Kanu free even though his predecessor has failed to do so.

“Kanu’s case is at the nub of Igbo interest. The young man is reportedly ill and needs medical attention. If the Buhari government fails to use Kanu’s bail as a valedictory gift to Igbo, I appeal to the president-elect to free him,” Aguene said.

The Ohanaeze chieftain made the appeal while speaking at the Ohanaeze Secretariat in Lagos.

He subsequently urged Nigerians to back Tinubu, saying he should run an inclusive government to unite the citizenry.

Aguene advised Tinubu to focus on creating more job opportunities for the youths whilst also adding that benefits should be paid to youths who are out of jobs.

“Asiwaju should focus on youth empowerment and job creation.

“He may adopt German approach to salvaging unemployment and job loss through ‘Abate loss’, where benefits are paid to those out of jobs,” he added.