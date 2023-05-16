Seun Kuti Arraigned In Court By Police, Remanded In Custody

Popular Afrobeats singer, Seun Kuti has been arraigned before Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun of a Magistrate’s court sitting in Yaba, Lagos State.

Naija News understands Kuti was dragged before the court by the Nigeria Police for assault on a police officer during an altercation that happened over the weekend in Lagos State.

The offense is contrary to Section 356 of the Nigerian Criminal Code Act.

The police prosecutor, S. A Adebese, prayed the court to remand the defendant for 21 days pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

However, the lawyer to Kuti, pleaded with the court not to remand his client, stating that he was not aware of the remand application.

After listening to all parties, the Yaba Magistrates Court however ordered the remand of the Afrobeat singer at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti Lagos for 48 hours.

According to Judge Olatunbosun: “Court has decided to override any public opinion and pass the judgment of the court.

“Following the remand application presented before the court, I am advising that the case file be duplicated and sent to the Directorate of public prosecutions within 72 hours.

“The defendant is hereby remanded for 48 hours in police custody to allow the police to conclude their investigation.

“After 48 hours, the defendant will be granted bail in the sum of N1m with two responsible sureties, a three years tax payment receipt that is verifiable; one of the sureties must have a landed property within the court jurisdiction.”

She adjourned the case till May 23, 2023, for mention.

Present at the court were his defence counsel, his elder brother and Afrobeat singer, Femi Kuti, and his wife.

It would be recalled that Kuti was over the weekend, involved in an altercation with a police officer on the Third Mainland bridge in Lagos and slapped the officer during the encounter.

Following the encounter, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba ordered the arrest of the singer for investigation.

On Monday, the Lagos Police PRO, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the arrest of Kuti after he turned up at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja, in the company of his lawyer and family representative.