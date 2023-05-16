Inter Milan Qualify For Champions League Final After Knocking Out AC Milan

Inter Milan have qualified for the 2023 UEFA Champions League final after beating their neighbours, AC Milan, home and away at San Siro.

In the first leg of the clash at San Siro which happens to be the home of the two Italian giants, Džeko and Mkhitaryan scored a goal each to give Inter Milan a huge advantage going into the second leg of the tie.

On Tuesday, May 16, Milan and Inter met at a familiar terrain to finish up what they started in the first leg. AC Milan fans poured into the stadium as usual with the expectation that their players could perform a miracle by overturning the outcome of the first leg.

Unfortunately, Inter Milan who went into the second leg with two goals advantage were the liveliest of the game. They played free-flowing football in most parts of the game.

AC Milan also did their best to fight back the deficit but their best wasn’t good enough to stop Inter from scoring.

Things went from bad to worse when Inter Milan got their goal in the entertaining encounter through the boots of Martinez.

The Argentine cut back for Lukaku in a crowded area, and the Belgian striker kept his composure to feed a return ball back to his partner, who got the ball beyond goalie Mike Maignan.

The goal was a nail on the coffee for AC Milan and a straight ticket to Istanbul, Turkey (venue of the 2023 Champions League final) for Inter Milan. They ended Milan’s journey with a 3-0 aggregate win.

This means that Inter Milan will play either Manchester City or Real Madrid in the Champions League final on June 10. City Vs Madrid second leg clash will take place at the Etihad at 8 PM WAT on Wednesday, May 17.