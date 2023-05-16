INEC Swears In Isah As New REC For FCT

On Tuesday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) swore in Mahmuda Isah as Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Naija News understands that Isah was recently reappointed for the position and will be serving his final term in office.

Isah was deployed to FCT after serving Jigawa and Kaduna States.

“Isah, who holds a PhD in Petroleum Law, was first appointed in Jan 2018, and he served in both Jigawa and Kaduna States before his first term expired in Jan 2023. He has been deployed to the Federal Capital Territory,” a statement issued on Tuesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, reads.

Rotimi added, “Isah took his oath of office during the Commission’s weekly meeting, which has the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, National Commissioners, and the Secretary to the Commission in attendance.

“Prof. Yakubu told him to be loyal to the Nigerian people and always abide by the provisions of the law.”

Meanwhile, Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu asserted on Tuesday that President Muhammadu Buhari has no bank account stashed with corrupt money.

He says the president is above any scandal because he has no corrupt stashed money hidden anywhere.

While featuring on Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily’ programme, Naija News learnt that Shehu said that Buhari’s performance in fighting corruption is exceptional.

However, Shehu’s position is different from the Corruption Perceptions Index report by Transparency International in January 2023.

According to the report, Nigeria fell four from 154 out of 180 countries and territories in the latest ranking.

Shehu, however, noted that Buhari does not operate any account with funds looted from the government nor fear scandal or prosecution after leaving the office for such.

He said as an aide of the president, he is confident that no one would call him to question him on any account outside Nigeria.

He said, “The President is still what he is; he is still above board.

“As his spokesperson, I go to bed, I sleep soundly convinced that nobody, whether from Nigeria or outside the country, can call me to say we have discovered this bank account and your boss has these huge millions. That’s not Buhari; he is well above scandal, and that is how it will end.”