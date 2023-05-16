Guinness World Records Releases Official Statement As It Gives Update On Hilda Baci’s Marathon Cooking

The Guinness World Records has given an update by releasing a statement on the marathon cooking embarked upon by Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci.

Naija News recalls Baci on Monday, defied all odds to beat the 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 secs time set by Indian chef Lata Tondon in 2019 for the longest cooking time by an individual.

The Nigerian chef not only broke the record but took it up to 100 hours, whipping up 55 recipes and more than 100 meals.

With expectations high for the record to be officially confirmed, the Guinness World Records on Monday said it looks forward to reviewing the evidence from Baci’s cooking marathon and be able to officially verify her records very soon.

The statement, released on their official website and social media pages read; “She’s hoping to snap up the record title for the longest cooking marathon (individual) which currently belongs to Lata Tondon (India) with a time of 87 hr 45 min.

“Hilda began cooking on Thursday and continued through to Monday, reportedly whipping up 55 recipes and more than 100 meals in a whopping 100-hour stint.

“Officials on our records team look forward to reviewing the evidence and hope to be able to verify Hilda’s efforts as a new record very soon.”