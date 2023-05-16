God Is With Tinubu, He Will Defeat Peter Obi, Atiku At Tribunal – Says APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ade Omole, has expressed confidence that President-elect, Bola Tinubu, will again defeat his opponents in the just concluded election as they battle it out at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

According to him, Tinubu overcame challenges before him during the electioneering period and on election day because God was and is still with him.

Omole, who served as the Diaspora Director in the Presidential Campaign Council, stressed that Tinubu’s emergence was divinely ordained considering the events that transpired ahead of the APC primary election through to the general elections.

Speaking in Abuja on Monday while receiving a property donated for the accommodation of Nigerians flying in for the inauguration on May 29, Omole said there was no cause for alarm because the opposition is in court “to challenge our mandate”.

He said rivals have to vent their loss and frustration, and the court is there for them to do that lawfully, Naija News reports.

“The cash crunch and fuel scarcity ahead of the election were obstacles on his way, yet he emerged as President-elect.

“Many things were frustrating our efforts, but we overcame the challenges because God is on our side,” Omole added.

He believed that the APC co-founder’s antecedents and track record as Lagos governor would be recreated when he is sworn in.

He assured Tinubu would tackle floods headlong, recalling his efforts led to the reclamation of Bar Beach, the location of Eko Atlantic City.

Naija News reports that the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, are among the presidential candidates challenging Tinubu’s victory at the Tribunal.