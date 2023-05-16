EFCC Official Dies After Scuffle With Colleagues

An official of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly died in Sokoto State, Naija News gathered.

The individual was said to have died after sustaining an injury during a disagreement with some of his colleagues attached to the Sokoto command of the anti-graft agency.

The identity of the deceased official was revealed as Inspector Abel Isah Dickson.

However, the identities of the other two officials involved in the scuffle were not made public as of reporting time.

Officials of the anti-graft agency, who were privy to the matter told reporters that the young officers were involved in the scuffle following the disagreement on the custody of items.

The spokesman of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the incident at a press briefing, on Tuesday morning said the two suspects had been arrested and handed over to police.

Uwujaren specifically said the incident happened on May 5, 2023, and the victim was confirmed dead on May 7 at Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital in Sokoto.

Meanwhile, Social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha has been re-arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

Naija News reports that Mompha is facing charges of money laundering involving six billion naira.

The counsel to the anti-graft agency, Suleiman Suleiman informed a Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos, that the prosecution, in collaboration with international partners, had successfully apprehended Mompha.

Suleiman stated, “The prosecution will like to bring to the knowledge of My Lord that in collaboration with our international partners, we have been able to apprehend the defendant. We plan to take him into custody and produce him before the court. The counsel for the defendant reached out to me seeking an adjournment that he will be absent today in court.”

The presiding judge, Justice Mojisola Dada, subsequently adjourned the case until July 3 for the continuation of the trial.

The trial of Mompha began in absentia on September 21, 2022, after he failed to appear before the court.

On January 22, 2022, the EFCC charged Mompha and his company, Ismalob Global Investment, with eight counts of money laundering involving six billion naira. Mompha pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In response to Mompha’s repeated absence from court proceedings, a bench warrant for his arrest was issued on June 22, 2022.

Justice Dada also revoked the bail that had been granted to the defendant. Mompha had previously failed to appear in court on June 16, 2022.

The EFCC accused Mompha on June 10, 2022, of violating the court’s order by travelling to Dubai using a new international passport.

The charges against Mompha include conspiracy to launder money obtained through unlawful activities, laundering money obtained through unlawful activities, retention of proceeds of criminal conduct, use of property derived from an unlawful act, possession of a document containing false pretences, and failure to disclose assets.