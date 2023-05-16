Eberechi Eze About To Choose England Over Nigeria

Barring a last-minute change of heart, Crystal Palace player Eberechi Eze is anticipated to snub Nigeria for England any moment from now.

England will face off against North Macedonia and Malta in a June European Championship qualifying match. Hence, the fast-rising midfielder could be invited for the games.

Eze is reportedly back on Gareth Southgate’s radar, while the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is battling to convince the attacker to play for the Super Eagles according to The Daily Mail.

Despite several demands from the three-time African champions, Eze, a 24-year-old midfielder who is eligible to represent Nigeria because of his parents, is still debating whether or not to join the Super Eagles.

With six goals in seven games, the former Queen Park Rangers midfielder has been essential to Palace’s remarkable run under Roy Hodgson, which has seen the team stave off the threat of relegation.

Southgate has taken note of Eze’s efforts with Palace and thinks he has what it takes to play for England at the top level.

The English FA had planned to give the former U-21 starlet his first senior call-up in 2021 since the FA has had in-depth scouting reports on him. However, a terrible Achilles injury put a stop to the plan.

Eze was a member of Southgate’s preliminary 55-man roster for the World Cup in Qatar last year after recovering from the injury, but he was ultimately dropped ahead of the World Cup.