Buhari’s Aide Reacts As Kwankwaso Meets Tinubu In Paris

Presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad has reacted to the meeting between the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, and the President-elect, Bola Tinubu in Paris, France.

Naija News earlier reported that the former Governor of Kano State met behind closed-door with Tinubu for four hours and reminisced on their relationship dating back to the National Assembly in 1992.

The meeting, which started at 12.30 pm and ended at 4.45 pm, was to discuss the potential involvement of Kwankwaso in the incoming administration as Tinubu plans to form a government of national unity.

Kwankwaso, in principle, was said to have agreed to join Tinubu’s government subject to consultations with the stakeholders on both sides.

Tinubu is expected to brief Kashim Shettima, the vice-president elect, APC governors forum, and other party leaders while Kwankwaso will do the same with his party leadership.

Reacting to the development in a post via Twitter on Tuesday, Ahmad said the All Progressives Congress (APC) needs Kwankwaso in Kano.

The presidential aide added that APC members will be happy to welcome him back to the party.

He wrote: “Surely, we need Kwankwaso in our party in Kano. We will be happy to welcome him back.”