Atiku Hails Obi Of Onitsha On His 82nd Birthday

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has congratulated the Obi of Onitsha, HRH Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe, on the occasion of his 82nd birthday on Sunday.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election sent a congratulatory message to the revered monarch in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Monday.

Atiku wished Igwe Achebe a most glorious 82nd birthday celebration, and more years of wholeness and service to his people and humanity.

He wrote: “On behalf of my family, I wish HRH, Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe CFR, the Obi of Onitsha, a most glorious 82nd birthday celebration. I wish him more years of wholeness and service to his people and humanity.”

On behalf of my family, I wish HRH, Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe CFR, the Obi of Onitsha, a most glorious 82nd birthday celebration. I wish him more years of wholeness and service to his people and humanity. -AA — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) May 14, 2023

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has congratulated the Obi of Onitsha, HRH Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe, on the occasion of his 82nd birthday.

In a post via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, the former Governor of Anambra State said the sacrifices and commitment of the monarch to a united, peaceful, and progressive Nigeria remain exemplary.

Obi also hailed and celebrated Igwe Achebe for all his support to him during his tenure as the Governor of Anambra State, which has continued till today.

The LP flagbearer, therefore, prayed to God Almighty to continue to grant the monarch excellent health as well as bless him always.