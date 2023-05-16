Anambra House Of Assembly Speaker Cheats Death In Road Accident

Anambra State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Uche Okafor has escaped death in a tragic road accident that reportedly happened last Saturday night.

It was gathered that the lawmaker was involved in a road crash at Agu-Awka junction in Awka, Anambra State capital, during the weekend.

Naija News learnt that the accident which left the Speaker’s car damaged beyond recognition was the second that happened at that junction on Saturday night.

A former Managing Director of Anambra Signage, Chief Jude Emecheta, reportedly had an accident at the same junction earlier.

He was reportedly left unconscious while his car was damaged beyond repair. However, Okafor, who was in his home, only responded to an emergency call from Emecheta’s friend and thereupon rushed to the accident scene and took Emecheta to the hospital.

On the speaker’s way home from the hospital, he reportedly stopped at the scene of the first accident to pick up important documents and other personal belongings of Chief Emecheta, which were left in his damaged vehicle to avoid losing them to vandals.

While on this, another trailer reportedly lost control of its breaks and hit the already damaged Emecheta’s car that the Speaker had gone into and the speaker’s own parked vehicle, with the speaker escaping just by a whisker.

Reports, however, revealed that the Anambra State Speaker sustained no injuries from the traumatic experience, and none of his aides sustained any injuries.

The Speaker, who narrated the ordeal and confirmed that the accident involved him, expressed gratitude to God for escaping what might have been a very terrible experience.

“None of us was hurt, it would have been disastrous, but we thank God,” Nigerian Tribune quoted Okafor as saying.

On Chief Jude Emecheta, the speaker said he has been responsive to treatment.

He said: “Jude was unconscious when I got to the accident scene. So, we took him to the hospital in my vehicle and he was responding to treatment before we left the hospital.

“On our way back, I decided to stop and pick some of his belongings from his damaged vehicle. I was inside the vehicle and suddenly, my aides were shouting “Come out”, it was a bit confusing and chaotic and within a few seconds that I was out of the vehicle, a trailer ran over the already damaged Emecheta’s vehicle and also mine that was parked.”