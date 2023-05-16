10 Arsenal Players Mikel Arteta May Sell Off Ahead Of Next Season

There are indications that the Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta is set to sell some players and bring in new additions to the team for the 2023/2024 season.

It is understood that the club has given Arteta the green light to spend in excess of £200 million to improve the squad ahead of next season’s campaigns.

With Arsenal most likely to finish the season in second place except Manchester City shockingly slips up, the club would be hoping to mount another title challenge next season and would need a quality squad to do so even as the Gunners would be playing European football next season.

According to The Times, the Gunners will be looking at acquiring the services of key targets like Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo as well as defensive cover, both at full-back and centre-half.

Arsenal would also be in the market for a winger who can provide competition/cover for Bukayo Saka, and possibly a striker.

To prosecute these interests, the club is said to be looking at raising about £100 million from player sales with some popular figures likely to depart.

Some top names likely to be shown the exit door include Nicolas Pepe, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Folarin Balogun, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Cedric Soares, and Nuno Tavares.

Granit Xhaka has been linked with a return to the Bundesliga, while the club may also listen to offers for Emile Smith Rowe following an injury-plagued campaign.

There is a probability that Kieran Tierney will leave amid interest from Newcastle and Rob Holding may also be shipped off.