‘You Had No Right To Slap Him Irrespective Of His Offence’ – PSC Carpets Seun Kuti

The Police Service Commission (PSC), on Sunday praised the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, for calling for the arrest of Seun Kuti after assaulting a police officer.

Recall that a viral video making the rounds on social media showed the moment the Afrobeat star slapped a policeman for allegedly hitting his car on Third Mainland Bridge.

While slapping the policeman, he repeatedly asked him: “You dey mad? (are you insane?).”

Kuti later claimed that he attacked the security personnel because he threatened his family.

In a statement on Sunday by the PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Anie, the Chairman of the Commission, Solomon Arase, stated that Kuti had no right to slap the officer irrespective of his offence.

Arase frowned at the effrontery of Kuti to have slapped the policeman, insisting that Nigeria is not a Hobbesian state where might is right.

“We must, as civilized people, explore established channels of complaints against alleged infractions by law enforcement officials rather than this uncouth behaviour of assaulting the country’s symbol of authority.

“We look forward to the prompt prosecution of Kuti to act as a deterrent to others,’’ Arase was quoted in the statement issued by