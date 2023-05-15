Why Tinubu Will Succeed As President – Bisi Akande

A former Governor of Osun State, Bisi Akande, has said his long-time ally and President-elect, Bola Tinubu, will succeed as President because he has been preparing for the top job for years.

The pioneer All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman believes Tinubu can deliver on his renewed hope manifesto to lift Nigeria to a higher height.

Akande stated this over the weekend during the 97th birthday anniversary of Afenifere leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The APC chieftain said Nigerians should expect a 20 or 50 years Master Plan for Nigeria from Tinubu when he assumes office on May 29 following his achievements in Lagos.

He said: “We thank God that this time around; Nigerians have elected a leader who has planned for a long time to be our President.

“When Tinubu was Governor of Lagos State, he did not just plan for his eight years in office; he did a Master Plan for Lagos which has since been running for more than the past 20 years and which has transformed the city-state into the powerhouse of the Nigerian economy.

“Therefore, it is right and necessary to expect a 20 or 50 years Master Plan for Nigeria from President to be Tinubu when he assumes office. This will transform this blessed country into a great one.”