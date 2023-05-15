What Hilda Baci Said After Guinness World Record Said They’ll Have To Verify Before Confirming Her Cooking Record

Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci has reacted after Guinness World Record said they will have to verify all evidence before officially confirming her new record for the longest cooking time by an individual.

Recall Baci, on Monday morning, broke the Guinness World Record for ‘longest cooking time’ by an individual.

Naija News reports that Hilda, 27, broke the record after she surpassed Indian chef Lata Tandon, who set a Guinness World Record for cooking for 87 hours and 45 minutes non-stop in 2019 to become the new “Guinness World Record” holder.

The Akwa Ibom-born chef shattered the record on Monday, May 15, at 7:45 am

Recall that she started cooking on the 11th of May and intends to cook for 96 hours to set a new record.

The project, tagged “Cook-a-thon,” gained the support of many Nigerians, including politicians and celebrities.

Though she has broken the record, it is yet to be officially confirmed by the Guinness World Records who tweeted that they would have to review all evidence before giving the official confirmation.

Reacting to the declaration by the organization, Hilda said she can’t wait to be officially confirmed.

“I can’t wait for it to be official. 🙏🏾,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, it is understood that the Nigerian chef has extended her cooking from 96 to 100 hours.