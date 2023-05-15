We Will Not Spare Peter Obi If He Acts Like Seun Kuti – Aisha Yesufu Replies Sowore

Nigerian critic and activist Aisha Yesufu has replied the Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore over his statement on the Seun Kuti assault saga.

Naija News recalls that Afrobeats star, Seun Kuti attacked a policeman on Third Mainland Bridge on Saturday after the security personnel stopped his vehicle.

Kuti claimed that he lashed out at the officer because he threatened to hurt his family.

However, the singer was condemned for assaulting an unarmed police officer.

Reacting, Sowore claimed that Kuti was being bashed because he failed to support the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

He wrote, “There is nothing wrong if you admit that you want @realseunkuti summarily executed because he did not support @peterobi for President, during the 2023 presidential election. Even the @PoliceNG agreed to investigate what led to the altercation between @policeng & @realseunkuti”

Replying to Sowore’s tweet, Yesufu opined that if Obi committed the same crime as Kuti, he would also be called out.

She said “If Peter Obi @PeterObi did what Seun did as captured on camera we will call him out.

“If we support the injustice perpetuated by our own then we are no different from those we fight.”