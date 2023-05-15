Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 15th May, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 15th May 2023

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George has said that he holds no grudges towards the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the elder statesman has been quite critical of the former Governor of Lagos State and once said that he would leave the country if the politician becomes president.

However, after meeting with some APC elders in Lagos State who urged him to support and collaborate with Tinubu as he assumes office on May 29, the PDP chieftain stated that he has nothing personal against the President-elect.

The outcome of the meeting to reconcile George and Tinubu was brokered by a former judge of the Lagos State High Court, Justice Ishola Olorunnimbe (retd).

The meeting, which dragged late into the night on Saturday, had in attendance leader of the Governance Advisory Council, GAC, the apex leadership of the party in Lagos State, Prince Tajudeen Olusi; the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Mrs Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire; former Deputy Governors of Lagos State, Senator Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele and Prince Abiodun Ogunleye amongst others.

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has disclosed that eight of its men have been sacked in the last one year over illegal collection of fees for the issuance of new passports and renewal of old ones.

Naija News learnt that the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Comptroller of Immigration, Tony Akuneme, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja that 80 more officers of service are on trial for the same offence.

Akuneme explained that the disciplinary measures under the passport reform were part of the three-point agenda of the incumbent NIS Comptroller General (CG), Isah Jere.

While listed the CG’s three-point agenda, to be reforming passport issuance, tightening border security and improving the welfare of NIS officers.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the World Bank to stop the disbursement of the $800 million loan to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The group also asked the institution to request an explanation of the loan from the incoming administration.

Naija News recalls that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration had earlier announced its intention to spend the $800 million loan as part of its subsidy palliatives measures.

In a fresh development, Buhari had requested the approval of the Senate for the loan, three weeks before the end of his tenure.

Reacting in a letter dated May 13, SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, advised the World Bank to comply with its own Articles of Agreement in disbursing any loans.

The rights group warned the bank’s management against sacrificing international standards in a bid to disburse fresh loans to Nigeria.

SERAP also lamented that Buhari’s administration was rushing to get another loan when the objectives and intent of the loan remain unclear.

The letter argued that the lack of clarity on its use, the crippling debt burden, and the negative impact of the retrogressive measures on poor Nigerians.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has disclosed that the federal government spends N1 million annually to cater for one inmate at the correctional facilities in the country.

Naija News reports that Aregbesola made the disclosure while inaugurating a 20-bed COVID-19 Crisis Intervention Fund Hospital and Equipment at the Maximum Security Custodial Centre, Port Harcourt.

Aregbesola said the project would be an enduring legacy and a testimony of the utmost importance the Federal Government had so far taken corrections, the welfare of inmates as well as the staff.

In a statement by his spokesman, Sola Fasure, on Saturday in Abuja, Aregbesola added that the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration had, to a large extent, addressed the problem of inmates contracting diseases in custodial centres.

He added that the new hospital was an intervention aimed at making robust healthcare for those in custody and the NCoS staff.

The minister also decried the enormous challenges of running correctional services with huge demands for infrastructure, equipment and maintaining the welfare of inmates.

Aregebsola, however, assured that the Federal Government had provided a long-term solution to the challenges.

The Anambra State Chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has dissociated itself from the faction of the party at the national level led by Lamidi Apapa accusing him of attempting to cause disaffection within the party.

The Anambra LP members led by the state chairman, Chief Ugochukwu Emeh also threw their weight behind the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party led by Barrister Julius Abure.

Speaking during a press conference shortly after the end of their meeting in Akwa, Anambra State on Saturday, Emeh, flanked by some other executives in the state further pledged loyalty to the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

They expressed optimism that the mandate would be reclaimed through the election petition tribunal.

The National President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Yerima Shettima, has berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the choice of Senator Godswill Akpabio, as the next Senate President.

Naija News recalls that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) announced Akpabio as the favoured candidate for the Senate Presidency in the 10th National Assembly.

The APC NWC also announced Senator Barau Jubrin as the consensus Deputy Senate President, while Tajudeen Abbas was picked as the consensus Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Benjamin Kalu was chosen as the favoured Deputy Speaker.

In a chat with Daily Post on Friday, Shettima said the former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs is not the right candidate for the Senate Presidency position.

The AYCF leader said the South East can produce a competent Senate President even though the people of the region are not nationalistic in their approach.

Shettima urged the ruling party to encourage national unity by reviewing Akpabio’s choice and appointing someone from the South East region.

The Federal Government has debunked reports circulating in some media platforms about taking another loan aside from the $800 million gotten from the World Bank to cushion the effect of the planned fuel subsidy removal.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, described such reports as tissues of lies.

According to her, the government is not seeking a fresh loan to cushion the effect of the pending fuel subsidy removal aside the World Bank ‘s $800 million.

She said the only existing facility meant to ameliorate the subsidy removal crunch was the $800 million from the World Bank, which is currently awaiting parliamentary approval before the Federal Government commences disbursement.

The minister also submitted that the initial duration of the palliatives meant to cushion the effect of the planned petrol subsidy removal on vulnerable Nigerians was for six months, but would be reviewed upon extensive consultation with the stakeholders.

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has revealed that Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, will report to the police on Monday, following the arrest warrant issued by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

Naija News reports that this comes following the speculation that a team of police stormed Seun’s home at Allen Avenue on Sunday, but met his absence.

Speaking with PUNCH on Sunday, Falana said the embattled singer sought his legal services following the assault on a police officer.

He also confirmed that the singer has enough evidence to defend himself and it was not the first time he is dealing with the police.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has emphasized the need for Nigerians to unite and join hands towards making the country achieve its full potential.

The former President noted that individually, each citizen of Nigeria is unique and always excels individually but beyond that, there is the need to harness the potential for the benefit of the nation.

According to him, however, without justice, equity, and fairness, no country including Nigeria can attain greatness. He added that making Nigeria better is linked with having the right kind of leaders.

The former leader warned that if Nigeria fails to live up to its expectations, questions should be asked of every stakeholder.

Naija News reports Obasanjo made the submission during the National Daily Awards in Lagos where he was the keynote speaker.

The former President also said the earlier leaders of Nigeria during the immediate post-independence era performed better in office than those after because they were determined to make the right decisions for the country.

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has issued a directive ordering all workers in the state to end their ongoing strike and return to their various offices.

Naija News understands that civil servants in the state embarked on a strike at midnight of Monday, May 8, over the non-payment of workers’ salaries, and the development has since paralyzed government activities.

Amid the industrial action, the Abia chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is said to have allowed staff in the relevant offices responsible for payment of workers’ salaries to resume work in compliance with the government’s directive but with the condition that the staff will picket the offices if by Monday workers were not paid their owed salaries.

A statement on Sunday by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chris Ezem, however, said the resumption of work is necessary as it would ensure the implementation of the governor’s directive that arrears of salaries owed the workers be paid.

Ezem explained that the recent court order freezing various Government Accounts was responsible for the non-payment of salaries to ministries and parastatals for the month of March and April 2023.

Those are the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.