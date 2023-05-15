There Was No Need To Handcuff Seun Kuti – Shehu Sani Reacts 

Former senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted to photos and video revealing how Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti was arrested and handcuffed.

Naija News recalls that Kuti was over the weekend, involved in an altercation with a police officer on the Third Mainland bridge in Lagos and slapped the officer during the encounter.

Following the incident, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba ordered the arrest of the singer for investigation.

However, on Monday, the musician turned himself in to the police, where he was placed under arrest.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed this in a tweet.

Hundeyin, who posted pictures of Seun Kuti in handcuff, wrote: “Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, in the early hours of today turned himself in at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja, in company of his lawyer and family representative. He has been placed under arrest in line with the law. The Command appreciates the public for their concern and assures that the ongoing investigation will be detailed, transparent, professionally pursued; and justice will be manifestly served for all parties involved.”

However, reacting to the development, Sani said there was no need to handcuff Kuti because he turned himself in to the police.

The former lawmaker, who took to Twitter to express his opinion, said “Even though I have been handcuffed for many years, there’s no reason to handcuff Seun who has voluntarily surrendered himself.”