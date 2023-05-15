Southeast Governors Have Abandoned Kanu To His Fate – Family Cries Out

The family of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has lamented that South East Governors have abandoned him to his fate.

Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu shared his grievances while speaking to Vanguard.

He argued that most of the Governors who would be vacating office soon have shown no interest in Kanu’s matter.

He said that Kanu was also not happy about the non-chalancy of the Governors over his affairs.

Emmanuel noted that he recently visited his brother in the detention centre and he expressed his disappointment over the situation.

On the refusal of the Supreme Court to grant him bail, claiming that he would not die in detention, Emmanuel said that Kanu was not moved by the court ruling.

According to him, “it is Kanu today, tomorrow it might be another person”.

” I Just met Mazi Nnamdi Kanu at the usual place (DSS dungeon) Abuja, today.

“When I intimated him of the supreme court proceedings, he laughed off his head. He noted that he is being held for CIVIL REASONS and not CRIMINAL REASONS .

He, therefore, charged every reasonable lawyer in Nigeria to rise up and challenge the rot and vices prevalent in the judicial system in Nigeria.

“He made it clear that today he is the victim, tomorrow, it might be you or anyone close to you.

” This is what he said to me: I’m here to defend humanity and surely that freedom must come….I’m not moved or shaken for any reason.

” All my prophecies must come to pass” he said. He assured all Umu Chukwukwuokike Abiama to stand tall and unwavering to see the end.”