South-South Caucus Insist On APC Zoning Template

The South-South forum of former National Assembly members has expressed appreciation towards the All Progressives Congress (APC) for assigning the Senate President role to their region.

They urged the APC to stand by this decision and ensure it comes to fruition.

During a press conference in Abuja, forum member, John H Agoda spoke positively about the APC’s decision, encouraging them to maintain the established zoning formula.

Agoda pointed out that the APC’s leadership had recently stated that the initial allocation of offices to individuals and geographical zones would be reviewed, following wider consultations.

He stated, “As former members of the National Assembly, we believe and demand that all persons elected as principal officers of the 10th National Assembly should be above board and people of integrity and without blemish.”

The group referenced the Senate rules, emphasizing the importance of nominating and seconding a Senator-elect for the role of Senate President.

They pointed out that the country’s cultural, ethno-religious, and regional diversity should be taken into consideration for these positions.

Agoda further elaborated that the APC’s clarification had brought relief to the South-South Zone, as it allowed APC Senators from the zone who wished to contest for the Senate Presidency to do so without hindrances.

He stated, “We reiterate our gratitude and support for the decision of the President-Elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and APC National leadership in zoning the Senate Presidency to the South-South.”

The forum also commended the South-South region’s electorate for electing more National Assembly Members from the APC, and the people of Cross River State for electing Senator Bassey Otu, a member of the forum, as governor.

They noted that while only ranking members can aspire for the Speakership positions in the House of Representatives, all Senators-elect are eligible to contest for the Senate president and deputy Senate president positions.