See Reason Guinness World Records Is Yet To Officially Confirm Hilda Baci’s New Record

Guinness World Records has broken silence on why they are yet to comment after Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci surpassed the world record for the longest cooking hours by an individual.

Naija News earlier reported that Hilda Baci, on Monday morning, broke the Guinness World Record for ‘longest cooking time’ by an individual.

The 27-year-old chef, broke the record after she surpassed Indian chef Lata Tandon, who set a Guinness World Record for cooking for 87 hours and 45 minutes non-stop in 2019 to become the new “Guinness World Record” holder.

The Akwa Ibom-born chef shattered the record on Monday, May 15, at 7:45 am.

Following the development, there has been anxiety among many Nigerian on why Gunness World Records is yet to acknowledge the feat.

Responding to an inquisitive Twitter user, Guinness Word Records said they are aware of the amazing attempt and they would need to review all the evidence first before officially confirming it.

“We’re aware of this amazing record attempt, we need to revive all the evidence first before officially confirming the record”

Recall that she started cooking on the 11th of May and intends to cook for 96 hours to set a new record.

The project, tagged “Cook-a-thon,” gained the support of many Nigerians, including politicians and celebrities.