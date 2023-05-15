Peter Obi’s Wife, Margaret Storm Lagos For Nigerian Chef, Hilda Baci (Video)

The wife of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, Margaret on Sunday night, stormed Amore Garden to show support to Akwa Ibom State-lady, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, as she sets to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time as an individual.

Naija News reports that Baci would be cooking for four days to break a record currently held by Lata Tondon, who was reported to have spent 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 seconds cooking in Rewa, India, in 2019.

Margeret who was nudged by the teeming youths on social media excited about Baci’s determination to break new cooking record arrived at the venue of the event to show support to the Akwa-Ibom born chef.

See the moment Margaret arrived at the venue of the cookathon and connected with the natives below;

Naija News understands that 27-year-old Baci is expected to cook different meals simultaneously and she is at liberty to cook any meal she likes as there are no restrictions as to what she can cook or not cook.

She has cooked over 120 meals as of the time of writing this report, while every meal cooked and every plate served is recorded.