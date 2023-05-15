Peter Obi Celebrates Obi Of Onitsha On His 82nd Birthday

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has congratulated the Obi of Onitsha, HRH Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe, on the occasion of his 82nd birthday.

In a post via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, the former Governor of Anambra State said the sacrifices and commitment of the monarch to a united, peaceful, and progressive Nigeria remain exemplary.

Obi also hailed and celebrated Igwe Achebe for all his support to him during his tenure as the Governor of Anambra State, which has continued till today.

The LP flagbearer, therefore, prayed to God Almighty to continue to grant the monarch excellent health as well as bless him always.

He wrote: “I heartily congratulate His Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe, Obi of Onitsha, as he marks his 82nd birthday today. His Majesty’s sacrifices and commitment to a united, peaceful, and progressive Nigeria remain exemplary.

“I appreciate and celebrate him, for all his support to me during my years as the Governor of Anambra State, which has continued till today. I pray God Almighty to continue to grant him excellent health as well as bless him always.”