Osinbajo Reacts As Hilda Baci Sets New Record, Completes 100 Hours Of Marathon Cooking

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has commended Nigerian chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, for surpassing the 96-hour target and achieving a 100-hour record time.

Naija News reports that Hilda was initially scheduled to stop at 4 pm today culminating in her former 96-hour target surpassing the current Guinness World Record holder for the “longest cooking marathon by an individual”.

The Akwa Ibom lady began the competition on Thursday after she turned on her cooker at 4 pm and surpassed the current world record holder on Monday morning.

If certified after the 100th hour, she will be displacing the current world record holder, Lata Tondon, an Indian chef who achieved the feat in 2019 with 87 hours 45 minutes record uninterrupted cooking.

Reacting in a series of tweets via his verified Twitter handle on Monday evening Osinbajo congratulated Hilda on her latest feat of breaking the Guinness World Record for the “longest cooking marathon by an individual.”

The Vice President described the feat as an extraordinary achievement, adding that Nigerians are all immensely proud of her.

He wrote: “Congratulations on breaking the Guinness World Record for the “longest cooking marathon by an individual”. What an extraordinary achievement! We are all immensely proud of you.

“Hilda, as you set this new World Record, we are cheering you on, every step of the way! Go, Hilda, go!”