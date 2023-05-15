Nollywood Actor, Murphy Afolabi Set To Be Buried In Lagos

Nollywood actor, Murphy Afolabi, would be laid to rest today at his residence in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Naija News reported that the thespian died at the age of 49 after a tragic fall in his bathroom in his Ikorodu residence in Lagos State.

This publication gathered that Murphy, who celebrated his birthday a few days ago, died in the early hours of Sunday, May 14, 2023.

His colleague, Bimpe Akintunde in a post shared on Instagram a few moments ago disclosed that the movie star would be buried at his residence in Ikorodu.

The thespian urged his colleagues, associates, friends, fans, lovers, and the general public to come out en mass and pay their last respect to the actor who she described as a legend.

Bimpe added that the death is still unbelievable, however, they cannot question God.

She wrote: “Thank you all for the condolences messages. This is to invite the General Public, Colleagues, Associates, Friends, Fans and Lovers of Late Murphy Afolabi to Mopelufa Aleke.

“From Ikorodu garage to Adamo along Ijebu Ode Enter from Aleke Bus Stop then ask of Mopelufa time 12pm where his Remaining body will be laid to Rest today.

“Pls lets come out in masses to give our Last Respect to this Legend… It’s still unbelievable But who are we to Question GOD!! Orun Ire o Oga miii Omo Fatunbi!!!”.